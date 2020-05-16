RUGBY

Former Ireland prop Mike Ross says he wouldn’t be comfortable playing rugby during the current COVID-19 pandemic.

The two-time European Cup winner with Leinster believes rigorous testing of players will be crucial if the sport is to resume this season.

Ross says it’s impossible to maintain social distance on the rugby pitch https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/mikeross.mp3

SOCCER

Borussia Dortmund have closed the gap to Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich to one point.

Erling Haaland was on target in their 4-nil win against rivals Schalke as the German league got back underway behind closed doors this afternoon.

Fellow title contenders Leipzig were held to a 1-all draw at home to Freiburg.

PANDEMIC

Sport Ireland chief executive John Treacy says the newly established “Return to Sport Expert Group” will help provide a clear pathway for the resumption of sport in Ireland.

Medical experts from the Sport Ireland Institute will be part of the committee which will be headed up by Minister for Sport Shane Ross.

Treacy says there’s “clear appetite for the reintroduction of sport at all levels” but it must be managed in a controlled and safe manner.

RACING

Screening questionnaires prior to meetings, temperature checks, regular cleaning and rigorous social distancing measures will all be in place when horse racing gets back underway in Ireland next month.

Horse Racing Ireland have today published a 77 page document with their safety protocols ahead of meetings resuming behind closed doors from June the 8th.

They’ll be releasing a fixtures calendar for June tomorrow.

OLYMPICS

International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach says there’s no certainty that next summer’s Olympics in Japan will go ahead.

The Games were pushed back by 12 months due to the pandemic but Bach says it’s unclear what the world will be like in the summer of 2021.

He insists the I-O-C’s main priority is the safety of athletes.

BOXING

Promoter Eddie Hearn is hoping to turn his garden into the new Madison Square Garden.

Work is underway at his Essex home to build an “outdoor boxing arena” capable of hosting world title bouts this summer.

Katie Taylor’s world lightweight bout with Amanda Serrano could be among the fights taking place at the one million pounds venue in July.

FORMULA ONE

It’s looking unlikely that the Singapore Grand Prix will take place this year.

it’s after the organisers ruled out staging the race behind closed doors.

Formula One are due to release a revised calendar for 2020 in the next couple of weeks with Silverstone due to hold two Grand Prix over back to back weekends.