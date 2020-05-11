SOCCER

It’s believed that more than half of Premier League clubs now oppose playing games at neutral venues.

They’ve met via video conference today to discuss the next phase of their ‘Project Restart’ document.

Watford, Aston Villa and Brighton had already gone public with their opposition to the ‘neutral venue’ plan.

Meanwhile, it’s believed the FA told clubs today that declaring the season ‘null and void’ is completely off the table.

They want all aspects of the league to be settled on sporting merit.

The British government today laid the groundwork for a Premier League return next month.

They’ve told sporting bodies to prepare for returns behind closed doors after June 1st.

====

Two clubs have confirmed they’ll vote in favour of an independent inquiry into the way the SPFL decided to end the Scottish football season in all divisions below the Premiership.

Aberdeen and Partick Thistle have both come out in support of Rangers who have claimed teams were “bullied” into voting to end the campaign.

RUGBY

French Top 14 clubs could threaten a boycott of next season’s Heineken Champions Cup.

They want to increase their allocation from six to eight clubs, but have been met with resistance from the Pro 14 and English Premiership.

The current Top 14 campaign has been abandoned with nine games of the regular season remaining.

As things stand, both Toulouse and Montpellier will miss out on places in European rugby’s showpiece competition.

Meanwhile, La Rochelle head coach Ronan O’Gara says World Rugby are due to discuss the remainder of 2020’s calendar with the French League and Premiership tomorrow https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/rog-4.mp3

RACING

Racing has returned behind closed doors in France today.

6-to-1 chance Shaman took the big race of the day – the Prix D’Harcourt – at Longchamps.