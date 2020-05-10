General secretary of the Irish footballers’ union Stephen McGuinness says the PFAI will support players who don’t want to play when football returns.

The FAI and League of Ireland clubs are assessing a number of options to resume the SSE Airtricity League season which was only five weeks old when sport was shutdown in March.

One of the options is playing matches behind closed doors from June until December.

In an interview with the Irish Mail on Sunday McGuinness says that players concerns will be listened to and if they want to remove themselves, the PFAI will back them up.

A third unnamed Brighton player has tested positive for coronavirus.

Two other members of the Premier League club’s squad contracted Covid-19 earlier on during the pandemic.

They’re understood to have recovered.

Five players have tested positive for coronavirus across Spain’s top two divisions, La Liga has said.

The unnamed players are all asymptomatic and are now in isolation.

They will continue to be tested and can only rejoin training when they return two consecutive negative results.

MOTOR RACING

Lewis Hamilton admits he can’t wait to get back to racing.

The start of the new Formula One season is on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic.

But with plans being put in place for a first Grand Prix in Austria at the start of July, Hamilton says he’s raring to go https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/f1-hamilton.mp3

MMA

UFC fighters taking part at the UFC 249 event last night could lose their purses and bonuses if they publicly criticise the fight promotion’s health and safety precautions for COVID-19.

That’s according to an participation agreement for the Florida event seen by news agency Reuters.

A planned middleweight bout between Ronaldo Souza and Uriah Hall on Saturday was called off after Souza tested positive for COVID-19 following his arrival in Florida.