SOCCER

Watford are the latest club to call into question the Premier League’s “Project Restart” proposals.

The Hornets’ chairman Scott Duxbury claims playing the remaining 92 matches at neutral grounds would create a “distorted nine-game mini-league”.

He added that at least six other clubs are concerned about losing home advantage ahead of Monday’s meeting of stakeholders.

Manchester City have confirmed they’ll continue to make part of their Etihad Campus available to the NHS even after the Premier League resumes.

The club have allowed the health service to open a training centre inside their stadium that has been used by 350 nurses during the coronavirus pandemic.

The centre will remain in place for a minimum of three months but City say they will make it available for longer if needed.

GAELIC GAMES

New York GAA chairperson Joan Henchy says they remain determined to be part of the Tier Two Football Championship in the future.

Their application to take part in this year’s Tailteann Cup fell on deaf ears but they’re set to seek inclusion again in 2021.

And Henchy feels it’s a logical move:

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

Dana White insists tonight’s U-F-C 249 event will be “as safe as it can possibly be”.

The behind closed doors pay per view will go ahead – despite fighter Jacare Souza (Jack-a-ray sow-sah) being pulled from the card after testing positive for COVID-19.

The interim lightweight title bout between Tony Ferguson and Justin Gaethje (pr: Gate-yeh) will headline the event.



FORMULA ONE

Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton admits there will be an “empty” feeling when the sport resumes without fans in attendance this summer.

Hamilton says he had considered taking a year away from motorsport this season but he’s now “healthy and fresh” for a bid at a seventh world title.

The first ten races of this year’s campaign were called off and it’s hoped the season can get underway in Austria in July.

BOXING

Former heavyweight boxing champion Joseph Parker has begun talks with Australian rival Lucas Browne over a potential fight in August.

His manager David Higgins says he hopes to schedule a bout in New Zealand with an attendance of around 100 people.

Parker lost his W-B-O title to Anthony Joshua two years ago.