SOCCER

Football’s lawmakers have approved the temporary use of five substitutions in matches.

The I-F-A-B’s accepted FIFA’s proposal to ease the burden on players due to fixture congestion following the coronavirus shutdown.

Competitions due to end by the 31st of December – including the Premier League – will be allowed to use the extra replacements if they wish.

IFAB have also allowed competitions to scrap the use of VAR at the competition’s discretion.

GAELIC GAMES

It’s been confirmed that this year’s TG4 All-Ireland Ladies Football Championship will not take place in its current format.

The Ladies Gaelic Football Association have noted the government’s Roadmap For Reopening Society.

Under its guidelines, team sports may only resume behind closed doors on July 20.

The LGFA say they will be consulting with the game’s various stakeholders, and outlining their plans in due course.

BOXING

Katie Taylor says she wants a rematch with Delphine Persoon, so she can win in a more convincing style.

Taylor beat the Belgian by majority decision in June of last year to become undisputed lightweight champion.

The Bray fighter is due to face Amanda Serrano next, when boxing is allowed to resume.

But Taylor says she also wants fights with Persoon and Cecilia Braekhus further down the line to cement her legacy https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/katietaylor-1.mp3

SHOWJUMPING

The 147th Dublin Horse Show has a new date.

This year’s event at the RDS was cancelled as a result of COVID-19.

As a result, and to avoid a clash with the re-arranged Olympic Games, the Horse Show will be held from August 18th to 22nd in 2021.

BASKETBALL

PJ Reidy is to become the new president of Basketball Ireland.

His was the only nomination received for the role in the prescribed timeframe.

Reidy will succeed Teresa Walsh when he’s ratified at Basketball Ireland’s Annual General Meeting on September 5th.