Gaelic Games

THE 2020 ALL-IRELAND Championships will not be staged until at least October.

Following a meeting of the GAA’s Management Committee this afternoon, the Association say they hope to stage club and county games in 2020, but do not expect inter-county games to be staged prior to October.

The GAA also say they have not ruled out the possibility of staging games behind closed doors, but acknowledge there is a “lack of appetite” for this among the “wider Association.”

Counties have also been asked to suspend training until further notice. Plans will be put in place for Club and county players to be given time to train and prepare before a full return to play commences.

GAA facilities are to remain closed and the Association are instructing clubs and counties to continue to adhere to the restrictions and to refrain from organising on-field activity, in keeping with social distancing measures that are expected to remain in place until 20 July.

Soccer

Raising a nation’s spirits won’t be enough to convince Premier League club doctors about a return to play.

A number of medical professionals employed by Premier League clubs have raised outlined 10 areas of concern around a return to action.

Clubs are due to vote early next week on the league’s ‘Project Restart’ to complete the current season.

Meanwhile, UK government medical specialists are scheduled to brief players and managers on Monday.

The Turkish Super Lig will resume on June 12.

The hope there is to complete the season by the end of July according to the country’s football federation chairman Nihat Ozdemir.

Turkey also plans to host the Champions League final in Istanbul in August.

The German Bundesliga has had its restart date pushed back today.

It was hoped a start date of May 15th would be made official today, but Chancellor Angela Merkel has instead imposed a 2 week quarantine for all teams in the top-flight before action can resume.

The Bundesliga will now return on May 22nd at the earliest.

Along with Germany and Turkey – Portugal, Poland and Hungary have given dates for restarting their national leagues, all towards the end of May.

In transfer news,

FIFA has confirmed it’s investigating Bruno Fernandes’s transfer from Sporting Lisbon to Manchester United.

It’s reported Italian club Sampdoria believe they’re entitled to 10 percent of any profit Sporting made on the midfielder.

That would amount to a payment of around 4-point-5 million euro.

Golf

EUROPE CAPTAIN Padraig Harrington is hoping the Ryder Cup can “take one for the world of team sport” and go ahead this year.

With 13 PGA events cancelled or postponed so far, the Irishman has named Luke Donald as one of his Vice Captains for the Ryder Cup.

The tournament is still pencilled in for the end of September in Wisconsin, even if it goes ahead without fans in attendance, Harrington thinks it would still be worthwhile.

RUGBY

How many people does it take to deliver a game of Rugby? Well, World Rugby reckons a minimum of 167.

The sport’s world governing body has compiled a list of all the people who would be involved in a behind closed doors professional game including, playing squads, officials, medical staff and broadcasting crew.

The study was performed after World Rugby warned that games with supporters were unlikely to happen until there is a Covid-19 vaccine.

It’s also been projected that The IRFU could be facing a loss in excess of €10 million euro if Ireland’s matches do not take place in 2020.

The financial cost of the crisis is stark across the board for the sport, with the English Rugby Football Union facing a loss of over £100 million.

MOTORSPORT

Fernando Alonso says he “more or less” knows what his racing plans are for next year – and hinted they won’t involve Formula 1.

The two-time world champion’s suggested he’ll look elsewhere because radical rule changes have been delayed.

Alonso has also been linked with a full-time Indy Car seat with McLaren – for whom he is racing the Indy 500 this year.

RACING

Horse racing in Germany will restart at Hanover tomorrow after being given the clearance from the authorities.

The sport has been on hold since March due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The action will take place with no spectators and strict hygiene measures in place.