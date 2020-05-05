RUGBY

The IRFU have welcomed the government’s roadmap for re-opening business in the country.

Under its guidelines, rugby would be among the last sports to be allowed resume in August.

In March, the IRFU had to implement pay deferrals on its staff of between 10 and 50 per cent.

They say the roadmap is a huge step towards the re-opening of their clubs.

+++

Meanwhile, World Rugby Medical Guidelines will see Six Nations matches and the British and Irish Lions tour of South Africa go behind closed doors next year.

Their experts recommend no gatherings of crowds until a vaccine is found for coronavirus.

+++

Sam Cane is the new captain of the All Blacks.

The 68-times capped back row replaced Kieran Read who retired at the end of last year’s World Cup.

SOCCER

The Premier League won’t be considering reducing the length of each half to less than 45 minutes.

PFA chief executive Gordon Taylor suggested the idea to limit the fatigue on players as the top flight plays catch up following the coronavirus pandemic.

However, the Premier League won’t implement the change for its final 92 games.

====

English Football League chairman Rick Parry says he can’t envisage a situation where Championship clubs are denied promotion to the Premier League.

One idea being discussed is to leave all the teams in the current division if the seasons can’t be completed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Parry’s told a UK government committee, it would get “very messy” if that happened.

====

La Liga have written to Eibar to calm their fears about a resumption of football in Spain.

The top flight is set to return in mid-June.

Players have begun being tested, but Eibar’s squad say they’re “afraid” to resume an activity that doesn’t respect social distancing.

However, La Liga have told them that playing football will be safer than going to the supermarket or pharmacy.

Meanwhile, Barcelona players will begin to be tested for COVID-19 tomorrow.

Initially Barca training will be limited to groups of six, then groups of fourteen, before a return to normality.

+++

It’s reported the Bundesliga could be in line to return on Friday May 15th.

An official confirmation is expected from German authorities tomorrow.

CYCLING

This year’s Vuelta Espana will finish in November.

Cycling’s world governing body the UCI have released a revised schedule of 25 events for 2020.

Racing is due to resume in Italy on August 1st.

This year’s Giro D’Italia will run from October 3rd to the 25th.

While a shortened Vuelta will start on October 20th in the Basque Country, finishing on November 8th.