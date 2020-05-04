There have been 10 positive tests for the coronavirus in the first and second divisions of the German Bundesliga.

A total of 1724 tests were taken with players and staff.

A decision has been postponed until Wednesday whether to resume matches behind closed doors.

Elsewhere, La Liga in Spain have confirmed their players will return to training this week.

Goalkeeper Loris Karius is to return to Liverpool after terminating his contract with Besiktas.

The German has been involved in a pay dispute with the Turkish club, where he’d been playing on loan.

Karius has two years remaining on his Liverpool deal, but hasn’t featured since the 2018 Champions League Final, when he made two errors in the 3-1 defeat to Real Madrid.

Wolves’ first-team players will return to the training ground next Monday.

Strict social distancing measures will be in place and the players will be required to wash their own kit.

Rory McIlroy is to play in a socially distant charity exhibition in Florida later this month.

The world number one will take on Dustin Johnson, Rickie Fowler and Matthew Wolff in a skins game for medical charities.

And Horse Racing is to return behind closed doors in France next Monday, as Horse Racing Ireland await clarity from the Government about a date for resumption here.

UK racing officials are hopeful that they will get the green light to resume on Friday week.