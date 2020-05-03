RUGBY

Fergus McFadden will retire from rugby at the end of the season

The 33 year old winger made 184 appearances for Leinster since this debut in 2007 winning three European Cups in that time

He was twice a Six Nations championship winner with Ireland earning 34 international caps.

Head Coach Leo Cullen praised McFadden as an ‘amazing contributor’a in his 13 year career at the province.

British Olympic Association chairman Sir Hugh Robertson has been selected to lead an independent governance review of World Rugby.

The appointment has been announced within 24 hours of Sir Bill Beaumont being re-elected as World Rugby chairman.

Robertson, who’s a former Conservative MP, was previously sports minister during the London Olympic Games.

FOOTBALL

Kevin De Bruyne says he could leave Manchester City if their ban from European football is upheld

City have been banned by Uefa for two years due to breaches of Financial Fair Play rules, the Club are appealing the punishment.

De Bruyne says he will review his future at the club once he knows the outcome of City’s appeal.

The Crystal Palace Chairman Steve Parish has publicly backed the Premier League’s ‘Project re-start’

In a column in the Sunday Times, Parish says the clubs are facing unquantifiable losses if the season was voided.

Parish also warned of potential legal battles that could go on for years if the season is not completed,

Two clubs have expressed their concerns about the Premier League’s “project restart”.

Brighton and West Ham say playing matches at neutral venues would damage the integrity of the competition.

Both teams are fighting against relegation but remain committed to trying to finish the current season.

F1

Charles Leclerc will bid for a third consecutive victory in Formula 1’s Virtual Grand Prix later.

He’ll be up against five other current drivers including Britons Lando Norris and George Russell.

CRICKET

England’s tour of Sri Lanka, that was postponed in March, has been rescheduled for January 2021.

That’s according to Sri Lanka Cricket chief executive Ashley de Silva.

The ECB held discussions with Cricket West Indies on Friday, as the two boards looked for dates to reschedule the postponed three-Test series.