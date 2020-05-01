SOCCER

Today’s meeting of Premier League clubs has broken up without any decisions being made on a return to action.

The clubs remain committed to completing the season, once it is medically safe to do so.

Some clubs are believed to be opposed to the idea of playing some of the remaining 92 games at neutral venues.

It’s expected a vote will be taken on the league’s ‘Project Restart’ document next week.

All 20 Serie A clubs have voted to complete the current season.

It had been reported that both Torino and Brescia were against the proposal.

Several clubs have already been given the go-ahead to begin resuming training next month.

However, the League and the Italian Sports Minister are some distance apart regarding medical protocols for a return.

Kieran Trippier has been charged by the FA over claims he breached betting rules.

It relates to alleged betting around his transfer from Tottenham to Atletico Madrid in July last year.

The defender has until the 18th of this month to respond.

GAELIC GAMES

Tipperary hurling manager Liam Sheedy says a return to action looks “a long way away”.

The All Ireland champions may have to defend their title behind closed doors, something Sheedy is open to.

Mass gatherings are banned until September, and GAA President John Horan insists the association won’t be rushed into returning.

It’s been reported a cancelled hurling and football championship could cost the GAA up to 15 million euro.

Sheedy says he's been keeping in regular remote contact with his panel

RACING

Churchill Downs, home of the Kentucky Derby, has announced it will resume horse racing behind closed doors on the 16th of May.

The US track would usually have staged the Derby meeting this weekend, but the feature fixture has already been moved back to September due to the coronavirus pandemic.

But officials have now determined the venue will be able to race this month, albeit without spectators and under strict hygiene measures.