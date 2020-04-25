GAELIC GAMES

Monaghan’s Ryan Wylie doesn’t want matches to resume until it’s entirely safe to do so – and he believes games behind closed doors wouldn’t be the same.

All G-A-A activity is in currently in shutdown with games unlikely to resume before July and there’s real doubt over whether this year’s All-Ireland Championships will go ahead.

Further doubt was cast on the potential for inter-county this summer when Sport Ireland chief John Treacy expressed his belief yesterday that it will likely be some time before restrictions are lifted on contact sports.

Wylie doesn’t think there would be much appetite among players to have matches without supporters in stadiums https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/wylie.mp3

SOCCER

The Premier League is edging closer to a return behind closed doors in June.

They’ve been holding talks with broadcasters about screening the 92 games with fans set to be kept out due to social distancing concerns.

Further discussions will also take place with the U-K government next week with a focus on the campaign concluding only when it’s safe to return.

While the English Football League say they want to ensure there’s no “negative impact” on frontline services before making a decision.

===

Chelsea have decided against imposing a pay cut on their first-team squad – instead requesting the players continue their support for charities during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Blues had been in talks with their players about take a 10 per cent reduction to their salaries.

The club added that they won’t be furloughing any of their full-time staff while casual workers and matchday employees are being compensated by the club through to the end of June.

ATHELTICS

This year’s London Marathon could be restricted to only elite athletes.

Organiser Hugh Brasher says they’re currently looking a ten different options in a bid to ensure the event goes ahead.

The race had been due to take place this weekend but has been postponed until October.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

U-F-C president Dana White says he intends to host international bouts on a “fight island” from June.

He’s not revealed the location but says it would enable cards to take place without fans in attendance.

The U-F-C will have three behind closed doors in Florida next month.