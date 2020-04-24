SOCCER

Stephen Kenny is to speak to members of his Republic of Ireland squad for the first time next week.

However, the new manager will be doing it remotely due to social distancing guidelines.

It’s expected Ireland’s Euro playoff with Slovakia will be played in October, but it’s unlikely fans will be inside Bratislava’s National Stadium.

And speaking via the FAI to Down Syndrome Ireland members, the manager says it's an issue they'll just have to deal with

Ajax will not be crowned Dutch champions, despite the Eredivisie being brought to an early close.

Football in the Netherlands is banned until September 1st because of the coronavirus.

A meeting of the Dutch football association and clubs also decided there will be no promotion or relegation.

European places are to be determined by current standings.

FIFA is making advance payments of almost half-a-million euro to each of its 211 member associations.

The early payment is to cover associations’ running costs during the coronavirus pandemic.

Each association is entitled to a total of 5-point-5 million across a four-year World Cup cycle.

Yesterday, Interim FAI CEO Niall Quinn suggested world football’s governing body had it within their power to help struggling countries.

RACING

The sport is to resume in France on May 11.

Classic trials will take place that day at Longchamp.

The French 2000 and 1000 Guineas are set to be run on Monday June the 1st.

While entries for the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe will close in mid-June but no date has been set for the race itself.

TENNIS

Organisers of the Australian Open say next year’s tournament may need to be played behind closed doors.

Tennis Australia chief executive Craig Tiley says they’re already contingency planning for the January Grand Slam.

Tiley says they have pandemic insurance, but that it expires in July and discussions are underway to renew the policy.