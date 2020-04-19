The latest comments from the minister for health Simon Harris regarding mass gatherings spell bad news for Irish sport in 2020.

All sporting action under the jurisdiction of the GAA, FAI and IRFU remains suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The GAA is hopeful of playing the senior football and hurling championships later in the summer while the FAI have targeted June for a resumption of the men’s and women’s domestic leagues.

However in an interview with the Sunday Independent – minister Harris said, “It’s highly unlikely we’re going to be seeing very large kinds of mass gatherings this year.”

SOCCER

It’s emerged that June the 8th is the best case scenario for when the Premier League season could restart.

The UK remains in lockdown until at least the 7th of May.

If the UK government lifted restrictions on that date and allowed clubs to start training soon after, then it’s possible matches could be played behind closed doors across three or four weeks in early June.

=

The players and coaching staff at Serie A side Roma have agreed to go without four months’ salary to help the club through the crisis.

Serie A has been suspended since March 9th and it is not known if or when the season will be able to re-start.

Roma said in a statement on Sunday that players would forego the wages they were due to receive between March and the scheduled end of the season in June.

RUGBY

It’s expected that Wales rugby union players and coaches will be furloughed by their regions because of the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

The four Welsh regions – Cardiff Blues, Dragons, Scarlets and Ospreys, will turn to the UK government’s Job Retention Scheme until the Pro14 is able to resume.