SOCCER

Former Manchester United captain Gary Neville says he’s now unsure if the Premier League season will be completed.

Representatives from the 20 clubs in England’s top flight decided yesterday that games would get back underway “when medical guidance allows”.

Neville says he’s now “a lot less confident” that the campaign can be finished:

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson has stepped up his recovery from the hip injury which saw him miss their Champions League exit to Atletico Madrid.

The Premier League leaders’ goalkeeping coach John Achterberg says the Brazilian international has resumed individual training and should be fit if the season resumes.

While Republic of Ireland under-21 international Caoimhin Kelleher is undergoing rehab on his knee injury at home.

Chelsea’s players could become the third Premier League squad to agree pay cuts.

They’re in talks with the club today about taking a 10 per cent reduction to their salaries during the pandemic.

West Ham and Southampton’s players have already agreed to wage deferrals.

Pablo Mari says he’s hoping to remain at Arsenal next season.

The Spanish defender is on loan from Flamengo and the Gunners have an option to make the transfer permanent this summer.

Mari says he’s “really happy” in North London and is enjoying working under manager Mikel Arteta.

RUGBY

Former France international Mathieu Bastareaud has re-joined Lyon after a short stint at New York.

The centre has returned to France after the Major League Rugby season was cancelled due to COVID-19.

31-year-old Bastreaud has signed a new two-year contract with Lyon.



FORMULA ONE

Mercedes Formula One team principal Toto Wolff has purchased a five per cent stake in Aston Martin.

The British company is controlled by Canadian billionaire Lawrence Stroll, who also owns the Racing Point F1 team, which will be rebranded as Aston next year.

Wolff has bought a small stake as a “financial investment” which will not affect his role as an executive and shareholder at Mercedes.