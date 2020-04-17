GAELIC GAMES

Delegates at a Special Congress have voted unanimously to hand the decision-making process of the GAA over to its management committee.

The motion passed unopposed this afternoon.

In effect, it places the authority of the association and its championship structures in the hands of the 16-person management committee for a period of twelve weeks.

They will be able to alter the complexion of the All Ireland Senior Football and Hurling Championships which have been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

====

SOCCER

The Premier League has confirmed their objective remains to complete the current season – but no decision has been taken on when it will be able to resume.

Clubs have been meeting to discuss possible scheduling models.

The top flight’s governing body says the league will only restart when medical guidance allows.

====

Tributes have been pouring in for former Leeds defender Norman Hunter.

The 76 year old died this morning a week after being admitted to hospital with coronavirus.

Hunter won two League Championship medals with Leeds, and was part of the World Cup-winning England squad of 1966.

Speaking to Off The Ball this afternoon, Hunter’s former team-mate John Giles had this glowing tribute https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/JGHunter-1.mp3

====

The Scottish Professional Football League has given lower-division clubs the 1-point-8 million pounds they were due at the end of the original season.

Members voted to end the Championship, League One and League Two campaigns on Wednesday because of the coronavirus pandemic.

SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster says the funds will support clubs through this incredibly difficult period.

GOLF

The European Tour will not resume until late July at the earliest.

They’ve today postponed the Scottish Open, which was due to start on the 9th of July and cancelled the upcoming BMW International in Germany and Open de France.

The next tournament left standing is the British Masters, but chief executive Keith Pelley says they can’t commit to a re-start date until it’s fully safe to do so.

Yesterday America’s PGA Tour resolved to resume behind closed doors in early June.

RUGBY

Wales head coach Wayne Pivac has revealed three players have contracted coronavirus but have since recovered.

The New Zealander wouldn’t identify the trio but confirmed they are now fit and well.