Cycling

THE TOUR DE France is officially postponed until late August.

The race which was founded in 1903 normally begins in June but will get its latest ever starting date on the 29th of August and will run until the 20th of September.

The announcement follows French President Emmanuel Macron’s extension on Monday of a ban on public gatherings until mid-July.

As a result of the date switch, the Spanish three-week cycling tour La Vuelta a Espana scheduled for the 14 August to 6 September is also likely to be rearranged.

GAA

There will be no inter county GAA Championships until July at the earliest due to the coronavirus pandemic.

That means the Super 8’s in football and the round robin segment of provincial hurling are set to fall by the wayside in any revised structure.

GAA Director of Communications Alan Milton says playing matches behind closed doors is not under close consideration at the moment.

While the news is disheartening for fans of the GAA, Milton is hopeful that a gradual return for players will happen. He’s been keeping an eye on how other sports and countries are reintroducing training.

The Ulster Council last night cancelled the start of this year’s Minor Football Championship.

They say it will be played as a straight knockout in tandem with the Senior Championship if and when it resumes.

CRICKET

Cricket Ireland have cut the wages of all non-playing staff by 20 per cent as a result of financial pressures stemming from the coronavirus shutdown.

Those cuts will be in place for April and May, while Chief Executive Warren Deutrom will see his pay cut by 25 per cent to the end of the year.

Cricket Ireland say it would be unfair to impose such cuts on contracted players who are already missing out on match fees.

Soccer

Dundalk manager Vinny Perth is unhappy with the FAI’s for poaching his assistant Ruaidhri Higgins.

Higgins previously worked with national team boss Stephen Kenny at Oriel Park is set to become a part of the Republic of Ireland backroom team.

Dundalk manager Perth says he will leave it to his own board of directors and the FAI to sort the matter out.

+++

Bournemouth have become the latest Premier League club to reverse their decision to put some non-playing staff on temporary leave.

They’ve followed Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur in deciding against making use of the UK Government’s coronavirus job retention scheme.

Bournemouths manager Eddie Howe was the first top flight boss to voluntarily reduce his salary during the pandemic.

+++

Mike Ashley may be finally on the verge of selling Newcastle United, for 300 million to Amanda Staveley’s PCP Partners, which are backed by a Saudi Arabian sovereign wealth fund.

Ashley took over Newcastle in 2007, but his tenure has been marked by a strained relationship with the club’s supporters.

Any deal would have to pass the Premier League’s owner’s and director’s criteria.

++

Jimmy Greaves has been released from hospital after treatment for an unspecified problem.

A statement said the former striker was “back at home recuperating with his wife” adding he’d “been very ill”.

Jimmy’s son Danny has thanked the NHS staff who treated Tottenham’s record goal scorer.+

ATHLETICS

Daniel Wanjiru has become the latest Kenyan athlete to fall foul of anti-doping regulations.

The 2017 London Marathon winner has been suspended for irregularities in his biological passport.