SOCCER

Wales manager Ryan Giggs says they could end up playing three Nations League games in a week in September.

Wales are in the same group as the Republic of Ireland with the two sides originally scheduled to meet in Dublin in October and again in November, in Cardiff.

Fixture dates are set to change with the Euro 2020 play-offs postponed while leagues around Europe need to find dates to see out the season which is on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic.

While many clubs may see international football as a distraction, Giggs told Sky Sports he can’t afford to worry about that

Former Republic of Ireland captain John O’Shea is among a batch of twenty coaches accepted onto the FAI’s latest UEFA PRO licence course.

O’Shea was named last week as the assistant to the new Ireland under-21 manager Jim Crawford.

Another former international Andy Keogh is on the list as well along with former Chelsea goalkeeper Carlo Cudicini.

Arsenal’s players have rejected a 12 and a half percent pay cut.

The club requested they take the deduction for a year.

The players are believed to be open to a deferral.

Elsewhere, rivals Tottenham Hotspur have reversed their decision to furlough non-playing members.

Spurs’ non playing staff will now receive 100 percent of their pay for April and May.

The former Italy and Juventus striker Gianluca Vialli has been given the all clear from pancreatic cancer.

The 55 year old ex-Chelsea manager battled the disease for 17 months.

RUGBY

Leinster’s Dan Leavy is edging closer to a return to fitness.

The province say he’s in the final stages of his running rehabilitation following a serious knee injury sustained a year ago.

Meanwhile, Jack Conan is fit again having recovered from the foot injury that saw him miss the World Cup.

Scotland’s rugby players have agreed to have their pay cut to help deal with the possible financial impact of coronavirus.

Those earning over 50-thousand pounds were asked to reduce their salaries by up to 25 percent until September.

Scottish Rugby chief executive Mark Dodson’s wages will go down by 30 percent.

CYCLING

The Tour de France is set to be postponed, possibly until later in the summer.

French President Emmanuel Macron yesterday announced a ban on mass gatherings until at least mid-July.

The Tour was due to get underway on June 27.

Last week, local authorities of towns where stages finish were consulted about a possible staging of the race in August.