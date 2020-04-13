GOLF

Rory McIlroy reckons the rescheduled Masters tournament in November could be to his advantage

This year’s Augusta National showpiece event will finish on November 15th rather than the traditional mid-April slot due to Coronavirus.

The world number one golfer thinks the colder weather and slower greens could play to his strengths and win him a first Green Jacket.

+++

FOOTBALL

Tottenham have reversed the decision to cut the pay of their non-playing staff, following criticism from their supporters.

The Premier League club say all of their employees will now receive their full salaries for April and May.

Spurs announced at the end of last month they were cutting wages by 20 per cent, while using the government’s Furlough Scheme.

The North London club have also dismissed rumours Harry Kane may be on the move this summer, following weekend reports he could be sold for £200 million.

==

The Italian Football Federation hopes that players can be tested for coronavirus at the start of May in preparation for the season to restart.

Serie A has been suspended since March 9th because of the global pandemic.

Although there is still no set date for when the campaign can resume in Italy.

+++

RUGBY

All Scotland rugby players earning over 50-thousand pounds will be asked to take a pay cut of up to 25 percent until September.

Scottish Rugby chief executive Mark Dodson will take a 30 percent reduction in his salary, to ease some financial strain during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Up to three quarters of their staff will also be put on furlough leave

==

New Leicester rugby union head coach Steve Borthwick says he’s determined to get the club “back to the top”.

It’s been confirmed the former England international will take up his job on the 1st of July, with Geordan Murphy becoming director of rugby.

Leicester were second-bottom when the Premiership season was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic, with only Saracens, who had points deducted below them.