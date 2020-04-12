Irish former motorsport supremo Eddie Jordan has hailed the late Stirling Moss as a genius.

Moss’ death – at the age of 90 – was announced today.

His wife, Susie, said it was “one lap too many” and he “just closed his eyes”.

Moss is regarded as the sport’s greatest driver never to win a Formula One title.

Former F1 team boss – Jordan – says he was an inspiration to fans of the sport

SOCCER

Chelsea legend Peter Bonetti has died at the age of 78.

The Premier League club say their former goalkeeper, nicknamed “The Cat”, passed away after suffering from a long-term illness.

Bonetti was number two to Gordon Banks in England’s 1966 World Cup winning squad.

He made 729 appearances for Chelsea, winning the FA Cup, League Cup and European Cup Winners’ Cup during the 1960s and 70s.

=

League Managers’ Association chief executive in England – Richard Bevan – says the ability to test for coronavirus will be key to deciding when football can resume.

All top level action in the UK is on hold because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Bevan insists his members are aware testing NHS staff and patients must be the priority and that it may still be a while before people in the game can be checked.

=

Meanwhile, Liverpol legend Ian Rush has said that his old club cannot just be handed the Premier League title.

In an interview with the Mail on Sunday the ex-Reds striker said he hopes the season can be played to a finish.

If it isn’t – he added; ‘If they have to put it behind them, they’ll be all right. Their time will come.’

RUGBY

And Agustin Pichot has stated his intention to battle it out with the incumbent Bill Beaumont in the election for the role of World Rugby chairman.

The former Argentina international announced his decision in a social media post in which he said; ‘It is time to stop holding our game back’.

The election for the top job at World Rugby is due to take place next month.