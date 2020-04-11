SOCCER

New Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny says it would be “extremely special” to reach the European Championships next year.

The former Dundalk boss is already preparing for their playoff semi-final away to Slovakia this autumn, having succeeded Mick McCarthy last weekend.

Should Ireland qualify for the finals, they’d play some of their fixtures in Dublin’s Aviva Stadium – and Kenny says that’s an extra incentive https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/satat5.mp3

Rangers have called for S-P-F-L chief executive Neil Doncaster to be suspended following the governing body’s vote on how to end the season.

The Glasgow club claim a whistleblower has informed them that the vote was not carried out fairly.

Rangers have also requested an investigation and insist they won’t be “bullied into silence”.

BOXING

Former world champion Carl Frampton believes it could take “months or even years” for boxing to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Belfast fighter thinks fans will be reluctant to attend shows even after restrictions are lifted.

Frampton added that he hopes his WBO super-featherweight clash with champion Jamel Herring can take place before the end of the year.

GAELIC GAMES

The Gaelic Players Association are set to host a conference call this week with players from each inter-county team.

They’re set to discuss the timeline for the possible return of games after the pandemic and protocols which would be required.

That meeting will take place ahead of Friday’s remote special congress where an emergency committee is expected to be appointed ahead of probable changes to championship structures for this year.

CYCLING

Organisers of cycling’s Tour de France are hoping they can postpone rather than cancel this year’s race.

The prestigious Grand Tour is due to take place between the 27th of June and the 19th of July but it’s in doubt due to the coronavirus.

The International Cycling Union said last week that they would prioritise re-scheduling the Tour d’France, Giro d’Italia and Vuelta a Espana if needed later this season.