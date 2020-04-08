Gaelic Games

The recruitment of Irish players by the AFL could be drastically curtailed as Aussie Rules clubs look to cut expenses.

At the start of this season, a record 17 Irish players were in the AFL with Dingle’s Deividas Uosis also due to head Down Under next season.

A national recruiting boss is suggesting that cost saving measures will be put in place which could have an impact on the GAA, saying “he doesn’t think anyone will go near Irish players for a while because no one will be able to afford them and list sizes will be cut down in 2021 and beyond.”

Elsewhere in GAA

Tributes have poured in for Father Tom Scully who coached the Offaly Senior Football team in the 1969 All-Ireland Final.

Fr Tom Scully lead them to Leinster senior glory in that championship 51 years ago as they beat Kildare.

His side went on to lose to Kerry in the All-Ireland Final but set down the building blocks for Offaly to go on to lift the Sam Maguire in 1971 and 1972.

++++++++++

ATHLETICS

The World Athletics Championships have been moved to 2022.

They were due to be held next year in Eugene, but needed to move to avoid a clash with the rearranged Olympic Games.

Their new dates in July of 2022 mean they come just before the Commonwealth Games and the European Championships.

SOCCER

The future of Robbie Keane within the FAI is expected to be resolved in the coming days.

Keane was a senior coach under Mick McCarthy, but the Republic of Ireland’s record goalscorer does not form a part of new manager Stephen Kenny’s backroom team.

Kenny will be assisted by Keith Andrews and Damien Duff.

Keane has two years left on his current contract and a mutual departure is seen as the most likely option.

++++

Cork City are hoping to ease their financial worries by selling the naming rights to Turner’s Cross.

The Leesiders are anchor tenants of the ground which is owned by the Munster Football Association.

City chairman Declan Carey has told the Evening Echo that the MFA are keen to progress with the proposal.

++++

RONALDINHO has been released from a high-security jail in Paraguay.

The Brazilian former Fifa player of the year has been released after more than a month behind bars but ordered to serve house arrest at a luxury hotel while he is investigated for using a fake passport to enter the country.

Ronaldinho and his brother Roberto de Assis have also been told to pay bail of around €740,000 each.

BASKETBALL

This years Senior European Basketball Championships have been pushed back until 2021 while the youth Competitions have been cancelled outright.

This year’s FIBA Senior Men’s European Championships was due to be held in in Limerick this June but that honour will now wait until 2021.

Ireland were also set to compete at the Under 16, Under 18 and Under 20 championships which have now been cancelled.

CYCLING

The Tour de France looks set to have an August finish this year.

Mayors of towns where stages finish have been approached by race organisers A-S-O about the proposal.

Under their proposals, the Tour would start on July 25th and finish in Paris on August 16th.

GOLF

Pádraig Harrington believes the Ryder Cup should not go ahead if fans are locked out.

Speaking with the BBC, the European Captain thinks “the common consensus now is the Ryder Cup will not be played unless the fans are there. Non-golfers and golfers around the world watch the Ryder Cup because of the tension that’s created by the spectators.”

This year’s edition is slated to take place from 25-27 September at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin, USA. At present, Europe are due to begin their defence of the trophy just a week after a rearranged US Open.

MOTORSPORT

The Canadian Grand Prix has become the ninth race of the 2020 season to be postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The season is now slated to start with the French Grand Prix on June 28th.