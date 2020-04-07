RACING

The first four Classics of the British flat season have all been postponed.

The 2000 and 1000 Guineas at Newmarket, as well as the “Derby” and the Oaks” at Epsom will all need to be rescheduled from their original dates in May and June.

SOCCER

The president of UEFA has said he can see “no way” Liverpool could finish the season without being crowned Premier League champions.

Jurgen Klopp’s side are currently 25 points clear of second-placed Manchester City with eight games remaining.

Aleksander Ceferin believes the Reds will win the title if the remaining games do go ahead.

Ceferen told Slovenian newspaper Ekipa if the games aren’t played – it would be “necessary to announce the results” and to find some way to the determine the Premier League champions.

Meanwhile, Gary Neville has been criticising Liverpool for their approach to the Coronavirus.

Liverpool confirmed last night they’d gone back on the decision to put some of their non-playing staff on temporary leave, following a backlash from fans and ex-players.

Neville says it’s another example of the muddled thinking across the game.

Prosecutors in New York have alleged four members of FIFA’s executive committee took bribes during the voting process for the 2018 and 2022 World Cups.

The US Department of Justice alleges that a number of ex-FIFA officials accepted bribes to vote for Russia and Qatar to host the tournament.

Disgraced former vice-president Jack Warner is alleged in an indictment to have received 5 million dollars to vote for Russia in 2010.

A report by world football’s governing body in 2017 found no evidence of any wrongdoing.

Former Russia CEO Alexei Sorokin claims the Russian bid was an innocent one and no bribes were taken.

Elsewhere,

FIFA have agreed to a number of terms which will avoid contractual chaos for clubs in the summer.

Standard deals run until June 30, but most seasons across Europe are expecting an end date beyond that point which would leave players in limbo.

FIFA have agreed that contracts can be amended to expire only when the players season has ended.

=====

Irish Soccer

Former Ireland winger Kevin Kilbane believes some of Ireland’s youngest footballing talent will get their chance under the new manager.

Stephen Kenny has officially taken the reigns of the senior international team.

Kilbane told Off The Ball he’s already spoken to Kenny’s assistant Keith Andrews about Millwall midfielder Jayson Molumby

MOTORSPORT

Formula One team Mercedes have made the design of their new breathing devices freely available to help in the fight against coronavirus.

They’ve been developed by engineers working on F1’s ‘Project Pitlane’, alongside University College London.

The device helps patients with lung infections breathe more easily when an oxygen mask isn’t enough on its own.