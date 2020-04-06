We’ll start with GOLF as this years Open Championship has been called off.

The Open becomes the first of this year’s majors to be cancelled, as the Masters and US PGA have been pencilled in for later in the year.

The 149th Open will still be played at Royal St George’s but in 2021. The announcement means Shane Lowry will hold onto the Claret Jug for another year – and vows it will be in safe hands until then…

++++

The Open Championship is 1 of 3 postponements announced today.

June’s Trophee Hassan in Morocco and the Scandanavian Mixed event in Stockholm have both been shelved.

SOCCER

The mother of Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has died after contracting coronavirus.

The club confirmed on their Twitter account that Dolors Sala Carrio had passed away aged 82, in Barcelona.

Last month Guardiola donated one million euro to aid the fight against coronavirus in Spain.

=====

England manager Gareth Southgate has taken a 30 percent pay cut in order to help the FA deal with the ongoing financial effects.

All employees earning 50-thousand pounds or more at the FA will take a temporary pay reduction of 7 and a half percent, with senior management taking a 15 percent cut.

The postponement of England internationals, FA Cup matches and Wembley events is forecast to cost them the equivalent of 113 million euro.

The FA have also said they are considering the British government’s furlough scheme as “a contingency plan”.

====

Serie A clubs have voted unanimously to cut wages by up to a third.

It’s been agreed that there is a desire to see the Italian season completed but only when “health conditions and government decisions allow it”

RUGBY

This season’s Pro 14 could fast-forward to a final meeting of conference leaders Leinster and Edinburgh.

That’s one of the options open to the organisers, with the league suspended indefinitely due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pro 14 chiefs are hoping to avoid the season being declared null and void.

+++

There are also talks that the Heineken Champions Cup could be replaced by a new Club World Cup – if French rugby president Bernard Laporte gets his way.

He’s proposed a 20-team tournament to be played over six weeks.

Laporte’s proposal would see six Super Rugby entrants, four each from the Pro 14, English Premiership and French Top 14 as well as the U-S and Japanese champions.