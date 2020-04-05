Former Republic of Ireland captain Kenny Cunningham has praised the FAI for the appointments made to new senior manager Stephen Kenny’s backroom team.

Keith Andrews – who was assistant to Kenny with the under 21 squad – has been recruited along with Damien Duff who’ll continue with his duties as first team coach with Celtic until August.

Alan Kelly will remain as goalkeeping coach while another former captain John O’Shea will assist the new under-21 manager Jim Crawford.

Cunningham is delighted to see so many ex-international players involved https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/fivesport.mp3

Manchester City and England defender Kyle Walker is facing disciplinary action from his club after breaking the UK government’s social distancing rules.

Walker hosted a party at his home last week while there have also been reports alleging that he paid for two sex workers to attend.

The player has issued a public apology this afternoon.

In a separate statement the club has said it is disappointed to hear the allegations and that it will be conducting an internal disciplinary procedure.

Meanwhile, City are the first Premier League club to confirm it will not place non-playing staff on furlough.

A spokesperson for the club said they want to protect their staff and their jobs and to support the wider community.

GOLF

The Open Championship, the Ryder Cup and the BMW Championship could all take place in a three week spell in September.

That’s according to a report in the Mail On Sunday.

The golf calendar has been thrown into chaos due to the coronavirus pandemic with the Masters and PGA Championship already postponed.

The R&A has yet to make it’s decision on the Open which is due to take place in July but it is thought that a date in September is being considered.