SOCCER

The FAI have confirmed that Mick McCarthy’s second reign as Republic of Ireland manager is over.

Irish football’s governing body informed McCarthy and his assistant Terry Connor of their decision to honour Stephen Kenny’s contract – which begins on August the 1st.

Former Dundalk boss Kenny will now be in charge of the team for their Euro 2020 playoff semi-final away to Slovakia this autumn.

===

Republic of Ireland forward Rianna Jarrett says they remain determined to qualify for the women’s European Championships.

Vera Pauw’s side sit top of their qualifying group with just three games remaining as they bid to reach a maiden major tournament.

Ireland's crucial match away to Ukraine in June was postponed by UEFA this week but Jarrett says the squad will be ready when games return

===

Liverpool have become the latest Premier League club to place some of their non-playing staff on furlough.

Those affected will receive 80 percent of their pay through the government’s job retention scheme and the top flight leaders will make up the difference.

The announcement comes as Premier League clubs are meeting with representatives of players and managers to discuss possible wage cuts for first-team members.

===

Burnley have warned they would face a 50 million pound shortfall if the season isn’t completed.

The Clarets say they would lose 5 million pounds on match-day revenue as well as 45 million pounds in payments from broadcasters.

GAELIC GAMES

Former Kilkenny star Eddie Brennan is expecting this year’s All-Ireland Hurling Championship to now be played off on a knock-out basis.

The COVID-19 pandemic is likely to condense the inter-county G-A-A season with Director General Tom Ryan admitting fixtures are set to be “significantly different” to previous campaigns.

Laois boss Brennan says the O’Moores would be disappointed to miss out on the round-robin Leinster Championship – but he admits he’d be surprised if it doesn’t change to a knock-out competition.

FORMULA ONE

Former Formula One chief Bernie Ecclestone has called for the current season to be cancelled.

The opening eight rounds of the 2020 season have fallen due to the coronavirus and there’s doubts about when the campaign can get underway.

Ecclestone says it’s unlikely that enough races can be completed to consider it a valid campaign.