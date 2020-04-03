SOCCER

The Premier League say they will consult their players regarding 30 per cent reductions in salaries during the coronavirus shut-down.

The league has vowed to see its season through to completion, but there is no firm return date and they’ll only resume when safe to do so.

Clubs have also agreed to make a 20-million pound donation to the NHS.

While 125-million pounds will be advanced to EFL and National League clubs as they struggle financially.

Separately, Jordan Henderson is believed to be organising a coronavirus fund to help the NHS in the UK.

The Times say the Liverpool captain has contacted skippers of other Premier League clubs to pitch the idea.

Belgian clubs have been threatened with expulsion from Europe if they vote to end their season early.

The board of the Pro League voted to cancel the remainder of the season, with Bruges to be crowned champions.

The plan still needs the support of 80 per cent of Belgium’s professional clubs.

But UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin says such a plan would risk European participation.

BOXING

Anthony Joshua’s heavyweight title defence against Kubrat Pulev has been postponed.

The pair were due to square off at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on June 20.

Promoter Eddie Hearn says they’re already in conversations with Spurs about a date later in the summer.

GOLF

The US Women’s Open, scheduled to take place in Houston in June, has been postponed until the 10th of December.

USGA chief executive Mike Davis says they remain committed to hosting the tournament in 2020.

RACING

Wille Mulluns has been crowned Irish National Hunt trainer of the year for a 14th time.

While Paul Townend is champion jockey for a third time.

Horse Racing Ireland confirmed their champions just two days after the National Hunt season was brought to a premature close