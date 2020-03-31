SOCCER

Mick McCarthy, Stephen Kenny and Robbie Keane are among those who’ll be seeing large portions of their wages deferred.

The FAI have announced a tiered scheme that will see all staff have their salaries deferred by between 10 and 50 per cent.

The measures come into effect from next month

FIFA’s planning to set up a fund to help competitions and players financially impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

A number of leagues have been suspended, leading some teams to ask their employees to defer wages or furlough non-playing staff.

World football’s governing body say they’re in a “strong financial position” and that it’s their “duty” to help those most in need.

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy has confirmed 550 of their non-playing directors and employees, including himself, will be put on a leave of absence for the next two months.

The furloughed staff will be part of the British government’s Covid-19 Job Retention Scheme, which pays 80-percent of wages.

Meanwhile, Spurs have been fined 20-thousand euro by UEFA today because the first leg of their Champions League tie with RB Leipzig kicked off late.

Celtic and Rangers have both been punished by UEFA over incidents during their respective Europa League campaigns.

Scottish Premiership leaders Celtic have been fined 15-thousand euro

European football’s governing body ruled manager Neil Lennon was responsible for their last-32 match with FC Copenhagen kicking-off late.

Meanwhile, their Glasgow rivals must pay just over 15-thousand euro after a supporter went onto the pitch, and fireworks were thrown, in a match against Braga at Ibrox.

Manchester City have been fined 3-thousand euro as a gambling sponsor logo on their pre-match kit was deemed to be too big.

BOXING

Katie Taylor insists she won’t lose concentration on her fight with Amanda Serrano.

The Manchester bout has been postponed from May 2nd to early July as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

The lightweight champion is currently based in the United States, and says the postponement doesn’t mean a loss of hunger https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/taylor-4.mp3

RACING

Irish horse racing saw an increase in drug-testing in 2019.

381 riders were tested across 34 race meetings, an increase of 127 from the previous year.

Of those tests, only two returned positive, down on the previous total for 2018 of five.

The figures are from the Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board’s Integrity Racing Statistics.

There was also an increase in the number of samples taken from horses in 2019 with a decrease in the number of positive tests of 27 down to 13 returned.

DARTS

Darts players on the PDC Tour are being offered financial support during the sport’s shutdown for the coronavirus pandemic.

They can apply for up to 1-thousand pounds each, which doesn’t have to be paid back.