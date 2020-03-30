OLYMPICS

The Olympic Federation of Ireland and Paralympics Ireland have welcomed the dates for the re-arranged Tokyo games.

The Japanese capital will host the re-arranged Olympics from July 23rd of next year, with the Paralympics underway from August 24th.

The dates almost mirror those of this year’s postponed games.

World Athletics say they are actively looking at dates in 2022 in which to re-arrange next year’s planned World Championships in Eugene.

BOXING

Katie Taylor’s bout with Amanda Serrano has been re-scheduled for July 4th at the Manchester Arena.

The fight was due to take place at the same venue in early May, but has been postponed.

The British Boxing Board of Control have banned all fights from taking place in the month of May because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Billy Joe Saunders has had his boxing licence suspended after posting a video giving men tips on how to hit their female partners.

The WBO super-middleweight belt champion has since apologised and said he would ‘never condone domestic violence’.

Saunders will have to face a British Boxing Board of Control hearing before finding out if his licence will be reinstated.

SOCCER

The fates of this season’s Champions League and Europa League could be decided on Wednesday.

The heads of UEFA’s 55 member associations are to discuss how best to finish the season via videoconference.

Newcastle United have become the first Premier League team to furlough their non-playing staff.

The club’s first team and management are yet to take wage deferals

Newcastle staff were advised via email to sign up for the UK government’s Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme.

The club are owned by Sports Direct and Heatons boss Mike Ashley.

Barcelona’s players have accepted a 70-percent pay cut and pledged to make donatoins to help the club’s staff receive their full wages during the coronavirus pandemic.

Lionel Messi announced the decision in an Instagram post.

The Argentina star also responded to criticism that the squad had been too slow to act – saying they were always keen to help but details needing ironing out.