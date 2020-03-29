SOCCER

There is confusion surrounding Three Ireland’s plans to exit its sponsorship of the Republic of Ireland soccer teams.

That’s according to a story in today’s Sunday Times.

Last December the telecommunications company confirmed it wouldn’t be renewing its sponsorship deal with the FAI which is due to expire in July.

The original deal would have included Ireland’s potential participation at Euro 2020 but the tournament has been postponed until next year.

According to today’s story in the Times, Three are working with the FAI with regard to ‘potential timing implications’ to the end of their partnership.

Windsor Park is the latest major sporting venue to be offered as a coronavirus testing centre.

The stadium, which is the home of Linfield and is where Northern Ireland play their international matches, has been made available by the Irish Football Association.

The IFA also say their vehicles will be used to help deliver medical supplies.

Croke Park, Pairc Ui Chaoimh, McHale Park and Tallaght Stadium are some of the other stadiums on the island of Ireland being used as testing centres.

Tottenham have allowed Heung-min Son to return home to South Korea while the Premier League remains on hold due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The forward is recovering from a broken arm – and left the UK on Friday.

Meanwhile, Steven Bergwijn has travelled to Holland to be there for the birth of his first child.

They’ll take part in remote training via video call while they’re out of the country.

MOTOR RACING

Ferrari boss Mattia Binotto believes the Formula One season could be extended to January.

The first eight races of the campaign have already been called off – and July’s British Grand Prix is also under threat due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The action was due to conclude in November.

Binotto says they’re assessing “various ideas” such as holding races closer together and cancelling Friday practice sessions.

He has also said they could run two or three races off in January.