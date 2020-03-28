GAELIC GAMES

Former Roscommon footballer Conor Connelly has passed away suddenly at the age of 44.

The Creggs clubman was part of the Rossies’ Connacht Senior Football winning side in 2001 and was also a Leinster Schools winner with St Mel’s of Longford in 1994.

Connelly also played club football with St Judes’ in Dublin and for Ballycumber in Offaly.

Roscommon chairman Seamus Sweeney says he’s “saddened by the news”.

SOCCER

West Ham vice-chairperson Karren Brady says eight members of their first-team squad are in self-isolation after displaying COVID-19 symptoms.

She added that they’re all “seem to be well” and are following guidelines.

Ahead of meetings between the Premier League, Football League and P-F-A this week, Brady says the Hammers now support the season being completed after the pandemic.

===

Q-P-R boss Mark Warburton, meanwhile, says clubs should be willing to play until December, if needed, to finish out the current campaign.

He’s called on the Football League to provide a “realistic date” for resumption of football in the U-K.

Warburton thinks most people would be willing to accept changes to next year’s season in order to get this year’s completed.

GOLF

Shane Lowry’s defence of The Open could be delayed.

Golf’s oldest major, which is set to take place at Royal Saint Georges’ in July, looks set to be pushed back to later in the summer.

Organisers the R-and-A will meet with stakeholders next week to discuss plans for the scheduling of the tournament.

The COVID-19 outbreak has already caused the postponement of the Masters and PGA Championship – and June’s US Open is also likely to be moved.

OLYMPICS

Tokyo 2020 Olympics organising committee president Yoshiro Mori says they’re facing the “major challenge” of added costs due to the rescheduling of the games.

The decision was taken this week to postpone the event until 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Japan has already invested more than 12-billion-dollars in their preparations for the Olympics and Paralympics and Mori says it’s “inevitable” that the bill will now increase further.

ANTI-DOPING

Russian anti-doping agency RUSADA has temporarily halted testing their athletes due to the spread of coronavirus.

They say it won’t resume anti-doping tests until at least the 6th of April.

Russia is currently appealing against a four-year suspension of their athletes at major sporting events – as punishment for altering lab data.

MOTORSPORT

British Formula One Grand Prix organisers say a decision will need to be made soon as to whether this year’s race will go ahead.

Silverstone’s managing director Stuart Pringle has revealed that they would need to begin preparation work before the end of April in order to be ready to stage the event as planned in July.

The opening eight races of the Formula One season have already been postponed due to the coronavirus and Silverstone is currently closed due to the lockdown in the U-K.