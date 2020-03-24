OLYMPICS

The Olympic Federation of Ireland an Paralympics Ireland have welcomed the decision to postpone this summer’s Olympic and Paralympic Games.

The IOC and Tokyo 2020 organisers made the decision in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile, World Athletics say they’d be open to moving next year’s scheduled World Championships in Eugene to 2022 if required.

It’s the first time in history an Olympic Games has been postponed.

RACING

Today’s meeting at Clonmel will be the last to take place in Ireland until April 19 at the earliest.

The government have confirmed that all sporting events taking place behind closed doors must also be suspended.

Willie Mullins and Paul Townend combined for victory in today’s feature at Clonmel.

Odds-on favourite Bachasson romped home a 12-length winner of the 4 o’clock.

The 4.30 was won by 15-to-2 shot Ask Heather.

SOCCER

Dundalk have become the latest club to guaranteed the wages of their staff during the COVID-19 crisis.

Dublin rivals Bohemians and Shelbourne have already committed to honouring contracts.

The SSE Airtricity League season hopes to resume on June 19.

It’s understood Birmingham City have become the first Championship club to ask their players to take wage deferrals, during the coronavirus pandemic.

Squad members earning more than 6-thousand pounds a week at St Andrew’s have been asked to take a 50 per cent deduction in their salary for the next four months.

The money will be paid back in stages when the season restarts, with English football postponed until April the 30th at the earliest.

GAELIC GAMES

This year’s Lidl Ladies Football National League has been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The LGFA say the TG4 All-Ireland Championships will be reviewed on an ongoing basis in line with government advice.

RUGBY

European rugby chiefs say they remain committed to finishing this season’s Heineken Champions Cup and Challenge Cup.

They’ve postponed May’s final in Marseille, as well as the semi-finals that would have been played on the first weekend in May.

GOLF

Following the recent announcements by the UK and Irish Governments in relation to the coronavirus pandemic, the GUI and ILGU recommend that all golf clubs, practice facilities and courses across the island close with immediate effect until April 19th 2020.

While golf is an outdoor sport that allows players to exercise in the fresh air, the message is clear. People must stay at home to help to contain the spread of COVID-19.