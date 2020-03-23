OLYMPICS

Norway’s Olympic Committee is the latest to call for this summer’s Olympic Games to be postponed.

They join Canada in requesting for Tokyo 2020 to be put on hold for a year.

Australian athletes have already been told to prepare for a summer 2021 games.

The IOC have given themselves a four-week window on a decision, but are adamant the games themselves will not be cancelled outright.

Irish boxer Kellie Harrington would have been a medal contender in Tokyo and she feels the games should be postponed https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/5sport-3.mp3

SOCCER

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta says he feels “fully recovered” from COVID-19.

The 37-year old announced his diagnosis on March 12 which led to the suspension of the Premier League the following day.

Meanwhile, Arsenal say they’ll continue to pay their casual matchday staff during the suspension of football in England.

The Irish Football Association (IFA) has announced that it is extending the suspension of the football season in Northern Ireland.

Earlier this month, the board of the IFA suspended all football action under its jurisdiction until April 4 due to the outbreak of the coronavirus.

Following a board meeting today, Northern Irish football’s governing body has decided to extend the shutdown until April 30.

AFL

Tyrone’s Conor McKenna is one of a number of Irish players set to return home because the AFL season has been suspended indefinitely due to the coronavirus.

Round One games took place behind closed doors in Australia over the weekend but it’s been confirmed that the clubs and players have agreed to 50 per cent pay cuts for the months of April and May in a bid to protect the sport’s future.

Dublin pair Sinead Goldrick and Niamh McEvoy have also travelled home ahead of potential travel restrictions after the AFLW cancelled the final two games of the regular season.

FORMULA ONE

The start of this year’s Formula One season has been pushed back to mid-June at the earliest.

The Azerbaijan Grand Prix became the latest race to be postponed as a result of the coronavirus.

Baku City Circuit made the decision “based entirely on the expert guidance” provided by relevant authorities.

RACING

The Irish flat season has gotten underway behind closed doors at Naas this afternoon.

The four o’clock was won by 15-to-2 chance Numerian.

While the 4.30 was claimed by Lemista at a price of 8-to-1.