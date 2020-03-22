The English Premier League is tentatively targeting a resumption on June 1.

That’s according to a report in the Sunday Telegraph.

The report says the sketchy plan was a ‘best-case scenario’ with a view to completing the season over six weeks after the delay caused by the coronavirus outbreak.

The plan would lead to the start of the new season taking place in August.

Player contracts could be an issue although world governing body FIFA has said it is looking into possible ‘dispensations’.

=

Former Celtic forward Charlie Nicholas insists the Scottish Premiership has to be completed for his old club to win the title.

Celtic are 13 points clear at the top with eight more league games to go.

Manager Neil Lennon said in a situation where the season couldn’t be completed – they should be champions based on the current standings.

But Nicholas believes all fixtures need to be fulfilled https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/rangers-2.mp3

=

It’s been reported that Tokyo 2020 organisers may be ready to move this year’s Olympic Games due to the coronavirus outbreak.

News agency Reuters say that a number of options are being considered for the Games which are due to start on July 24.

Options include scaling back the Games, holding them without spectators or delaying them for one or two years and they will be debated by the organising committee at the end of March.

=

Australia’s National Rugby League say their season will continue until the government tells them to stop.

The season got under way last week but is being played behind closed doors because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Today the Australian Rules football season was suspended until May 31.

NRL chief Todd Greenberg insists they’ll continue playing as far as government advice allows it.

=

And racing is taking place at Downpatrick today.

The Noel Meade–trained The Red Menace at 9-to-1 has won the feature race – the Randox Ulster National Handicap Chase.