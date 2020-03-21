OLYMPICS

There have been more calls for this summer’s Olympics to be postponed.

America’s athletics governing body USA Track and Field wants the Tokyo Games, which are due to start in July, to be put back.

The Brazilian, Slovenian and Norwegian Olympic Committees are also supporting the idea of moving the event to next year.

Yesterday, Sport Ireland chief John Treacy said the “least worst” option would be staging the Games in the Autumn.

GAELIC GAMES

Westmeath forward Ray Connellan says he wouldn’t have been comfortable playing matches behind closed doors.

The G-A-A have halted all activities until at least March 29th – with May’s Connacht Championship meeting of New York and Galway also postponed this week.

Collective training is also on hold and Connellan feels that's the correct decision

CRICKET

Cricket Ireland and the Bangladesh Cricket Board have agreed to postpone the upcoming seven match limited overs series between the sides.

They had been due to meet in Twenty-20 and One Day International games in Belfast and England in May.

But the decision has been made to postpone following advice from the U-K and Irish governments.

SOCCER

Portsmouth’s chief executive Mark Catlin has confirmed a fourth player at the League One club has tested positive for coronavirus.

Hadji Mnoga joins James Bolton, Andy Cannon and Sean Raggett in having Covid-19.

The League One are still awaiting results from tests on other members of their squad and coaching team.

AUSSIE RULES

Mayo’s Aileen Gilroy and Louth’s Kate Flood can look forward to divisional conference finals in the women’s A-F-L.

Flood notched two goals in Freemantle’s semi-final victory against the Gold Coast Suns while Gilroy helped the North Melbourne Kangaroos overcome Collingwood.

Cora Staunton’s Greater Western Sydney lost out to Melbourne.