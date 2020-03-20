RUGBY

The IRFU have confirmed that professional players are among those subject to pay deferrals from next month.

With the domestic season ended prematurely and the provinces suspended indefinitely, the IRFU say they’ve taken the step to protect the future of Irish rugby.

A sliding scale of between 10 and 50 per cent deferrals will be implemented as a result of inactivity during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Players Union says its members understand the move is a necessary one.

The World Rugby U20 Championship scheduled for Northern Italy in June and July has been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The World Rugby Sevens Series tournaments in London and Paris have been provisionally postponed until September.

SOCCER

It’s hoped that the SSE Airtricity League can resume on June 19th.

All games have been suspended due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Should the season recommence in June, it will end by early December.

Top flight clubs will see their number of games cut from 36 to 27 which will impact on their finances.

UEFA have confirmed that although it will be provisionally held in the summer of 2021, the next European Championships will still be called Euro 2020.

SNOOKER

The World Snooker Tour hopes to stage this year’s World Championships at the Crucible in July or August.

The coronavirus pandemic has led to the postponement of this year’s showpiece in Sheffield.

The qualifiers were due to get underway on April 8th with the tournament proper beginning ten days later.

BOXING

Carl Frampton doubts that his world title fight with Jamel Herring will go ahead in June.

The bout had been confirmed for Belfast on June 13 by promoter Frank Warren.

Should he take Herring’s WBO super-featherweight title, then Frampton would become a three-weight world champion.

But the Belfast fighter says it’s not fair on either fighter to prepare for a title match under the current circumstances.

AMERICAN FOOTBALL

Tom Brady is set to make at least 50-million dollars for two seasons at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The quarter-back has left the New England Patriots for whom he’d played for the last two decades.

Brady could also earn 4-and-a-half million more a season in various incentive payments.