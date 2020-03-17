OLYMPICS

The International Olympic Committee say this summer’s games in Tokyo will go ahead despite the coronavirus pandemic.

The IOC has been in discussions today with various stakeholders, and say there’s no need for ‘drastic decisions’.

Organisers insist they’re monitoring the situation but remain “fully committed to the Olympic Games”

Athletes have been told to continue their preparations.

SOCCER

The FAI says it supports UEFA’s decision to postpone EURO 2020.

It was announced today that the tournament would be moved to June and July of 2021.

The FAI revealed there are plans for the Republic of Ireland’s play-off semi-final against Slovakia to take place in early June.

UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin says he hopes the decision to postpone the tournament allows people to focus on more important things https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/euro2021.mp3

Elsewhere today, the 2020 Copa America has also been postponed until 2021.

RACING

Horse racing in Britain will cease until the end of April from tomorrow.

The British Horse Racing Authority announced earlier today that all horse racing will be suspended.

Today, race meetings at Taunton and Wetherby are going ahead behind closed doors.

ATHLETICS

All athletics activity in Northern Ireland has been suspended.

Athletics Northern Ireland said it took the decision following consultation with UK Athletics.

BOXING

The postponement by Matchroom Boxing of all of their events scheduled for March and April could impact Katie Taylor.

The Bray boxer is due to fight Amanda Serrano on May 2nd in Manchester.

Matchroom say further events ‘may also be subject to change’.

AMERICAN FOOTBALL

Tom Brady is to leave the New England Patriots after 20 years.

The 42-year-old quarterback made the announcement on social media this afternoon.

Brady says it is time for him to ‘open a new stage’ for his life and career.