The Annual General Meeting of the Castleisland Racing Festival Committe was held during the week.

The following officers were elected:

Presidents: Jim Lordon, Bruddy Burke and Frank Kenny

Directors: Charlie Farrelly, Ronan Burke, Kay Reidy and Martina O’Mahony

Secretary: Kay Reidy

Assistant Secretary: Martina O Mahony

Working Committee: John Ryan, Martin Conway, Willie Reidy, Tom O Sullivan, Bill Reidy, Ted Kenny, James Maher, Mags O Sullivan, William O Connor John Reidy, Lacey Reidy, Luke Scollard Sarah Maher, Eamon Breen, Bernard Nolan, Denny Reidy, Denny Greaney, Jerry Fagin and Pat Hartnett.

Sympathy was extended to the families of Jimmy Kearney and Timmie Reidy who passed away during the year.

Benefactors this year are to be Kerry Stars, Boys National school, First Responders Castleisland, Kilmurry Pre School group and Knocknagoshel Over 55’s Committee. Proceeds from the gate takings will be divided equally among all 5. Glebe Lodge will benefit from the Humpherey Murphy 5 and 10 k fun run and a contribution will also be made to Castleisland District and Social Club Christmas party. ROL Construction London will continue to be our main sponsor for this years races.

It is proposed that this years races will take place on the 7th of June and this will be the start of a week long mid summer festival culminating with the annual re scheduled St. Patricks Day Parade / summer parade on the 14th June. More details on this week long festival at a later date.

The above committee would like to acknowledge the recent announcement of the Leader funding grant of €5917.27 towards the above. We would like to sincerely thank our local Independent County Councillor Charlie Farrelly in securing this funding. As you can understand the unprecedented times that we are experiencing the above plans and dates may be subject to change.

Bryan Cooper was the big winner at Navan on Saturday where Castlegrace Paddy took the Grade 2 Webster Cup Chase.

Trained by Pat Fahy in County Carlow, the 100/30 chance, the third favourite in a field of four runners, headed the front-running Ornua at the final fence and pulled two and three-parts of a length clear in the colours of Clipper Logistics.

Fahy said afterwards, “I had thought about going for the Grand Annual at the Cheltenham Festival and thought he was well in but Joe Foley and Steve Parkin wanted to come for this and when we saw the entries it looked like the right move. I’d say the ground is still heavy enough for him. I’m delighted for Steve, who has stuck by me, and Joe. We had said if we won this, we might go to Aintree, but we’ll see. This was the main objective and we got it.”

GAELIC GAMES

The Tipperary County Board have vehemently denied the contents of a Whatsapp message that had mentioned their hurling panel.

The fake message had been doing the rounds over the weekend, claiming to be originally from Tipp manager Liam Sheedy.

But the County Board say its contents were 100 per cent fabricated and causing unnecessary concern to all parties.

BOXING

The Olympic qualifying event in London has been suspended,

Action at the Copperbox Arena had been forced behind closed doors due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Now in its third day, the event will come to a close after tonight’s evening session and will resume in May.

Both Kurt Walker and Brendan Irvine can seal Olympic qualification tonight with victories in their respective bouts.

Earlier today there were preliminary round victories for Michael Nevin and Aidan Walsh.

SOCCER

Drogheda United have suspended all payments to their first team and coaching staff.

Football in the country is suspended across the board until March 29th at the earliest.

But Drogs chairman Conor Hoey says their decision is not down to budgetary issues, but planning for when the league recommences.

It’s understood Chelsea will remind Mason Mount of his responsibilities as he broke his self-isolation at the weekend.

After team-mate Callum Hudson-Odoi tested positive for coronavirus late last week, all Chelsea players and coaching staff were told to self-isolate in line with UK government guidelines.

But Mount was spotted playing football with his friend – former Republic of Ireland international Declan Rice in London yesterday.

Rangers managing director Stewart Robertson says the Scottish Premiership club will only agree the season is complete once all 38 games have been played.

Fixtures are currently suspended due to the coronavirus outbreak and it’s unknown if the remaining matches will be played.

In a statement on the club’s website, Robertson says finishing the campaign early “impacts upon the integrity of sport in Scotland”.

RUGBY

The Scottish Women’s player that had been treated for coronavirus has been released from hospital.

An unnamed member of their squad had tested positive for the virus following their return from Italy.

But Scottish Rugby say the player has returned home, and other players that had been in self-isolation have resumed normal life.

CRICKET

Ireland’s tour of Zimbabwe scheduled for next month has been cancelled.

The sides were due to play three one-day and three T20 internationals in April.

There are currently no travel restrictions between Ireland and Zimbabwe, but Cricket Ireland say they’re taking a safety-first approach.