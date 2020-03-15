BOXING

Emmet Brennan has taken a step towards the Tokyo Olympics.

He beat Bosnian Radenko Tomic in the second round to make it to the last-16.

Later this evening in London, Christina Desmond will take on Italian Angela Carini, George Bates faces Leon Domngues Becerra.

And Kirill Afanasev goes into the ring against Begadze Nikoloz of Georgia.

ROWING

World Rowing has called off Olympic qualifying as well as the World Rowing Cup.

They say both events will not be rescheduled

Both competitions were due to take place in Switzerland in May but have followed the way of World Cup I and II, which had been due to take place in Italy next month but were shelved earlier this week.

====

SOCCER

League of Ireland clubs wouldn’t have survived if they had played games behind closed doors, according to the Sligo Rovers Treasurer.

All football activity in the country has been put off until March 29th.

David Rowe says many clubs will struggle financially over the next couple of weeks.

However, he says it’s a necessary measure https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/fivesunday.mp3

==

Wayne Rooney has criticised the footballing authorities and the government because of the delay in postponing matches over coronavirus.

Writing in the Sunday Times, the former England captain says players were treated like guinea pigs and says if any of his family fell ill as a result he would never forgive those in charge.

Rooney agrees the right call was made in the end by the FA in cancelling all matches until at least the 3rd of April.

Valencia defender Ezequiel Garay is one of five players and staff at the Spanish club who’ve tested positive for coronavirus.

Officials says the quintet are in self isolation and feeling well.

====

FORMULA ONE

Ferrari has shut down the factory for the Formula One team at Maranello because of coronavirus.

The Italian government has imposed a lockdown on the country to try and contain the spread of the disease.

The first four races of the new F1 season have already been postponed, including this weekend’s scheduled Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne.

====

RACING

The feature at racing in Limerick today was won by Salsaretta.

The Willie Mullins trained horse came in as favourite.

The meeting took place behind closed doors following restrictions from Horse Racing Ireland.

AMERICAN FOOTBALL

American football’s NFL players have approved a new labour agreement with the league.

The 10-year deal features a 17-game regular season, higher salaries, increased squad sizes and larger pensions for current and former players.

The agreement was accepted by the 32 team owners last month.