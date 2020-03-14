With coronavirus forcing top level football in the UK to be postponed until at least the 3rd of April – there’s speculation about whether the season will finish at all.

There are no rules in place to determine whether a title would be awarded, or about European qualification, promotion and relegation.

An emergency Premier League meeting will be held on Thursday.

Japan’s Prime Minister says the Tokyo Olympics will go ahead in July, despite the postponement of most sporting events due to coronavirus concerns.

Shinzo Abe has also stated the International Olympic Committee would have the final decision on whether the Games will be staged as planned.

Japan has had more than 14 hundred cases and 28 deaths resulting from Covid-19.

RACING

Action is going ahead at Navan this afternoon, but no patrons are present.

A seven-race card is taking place throughout the afternoon.

As announced by Horse Racing Ireland on Thursday, severe restrictions regarding connections are in place.

Only one owner, one groom and one trainer are allowed per horse entered.

Following their heroics at Cheltenham this week Willie Mullins and Paul Townend have won again.

The Cork jockey steered Francin to victory in the Novice Hurdle for Mullins this afternoon.

Castlegrace Paddy meanwhile won the Steeplechase then with Bryan Cooper on board while Jimmil claimed the Handicap Steeplechase for Gavin Cromwell.

RUGBY

Ulster Rugby have finalised a move to bring Bristol fly-half Ian Madigan back to Ireland.

The province have tweeted the news in the last hour.

The former Leinsterman, who turns 31 next week, has signed a one year deal following his three years at Bristol.