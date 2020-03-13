CORONAVIRUS

Masters organisers say they hope to play this year’s tournament at a later date.

The Augusta showpiece has been postponed as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.

It follows the suspension of all PGA Tour events.

=====

Mikel Arteta says he is already feeling better having been diagnosed with COVID-19

The Arsenal manager’s illness led to an emergency meeting of Premier League officials this morning.

All professional football in England, Wales, Northern Ireland and Scotland have suspended football until April 3rd at the earliest.

UEFA have postponed all Champions League and Europa League matches.

A decision on the fate of Euro 2020 and its playoffs is set to be made via videoconference on Tuesday.

=====

Wales’ Six Nations game with Scotland scheduled for tomorrow in Cardiff has also been postponed.

======

The Boston Marathon has been pushed back until September because of the coronavirus outbreak.

The event was due to be held on the 20th of April.

Marathons in Paris, Rome and Barcelona have also been cancelled or postponed, but next month’s race in London is still due to go ahead.

======

Cycling’s Giro D’Italia – due to begin on May 9th in Budapest – has also been postponed.

=====

Michael Conlan says he’s gutted that his Saint Patrick’s Day bout with Belmar Preciado has been postponed.

The Belfast fighter had been due to face his Colombian opponent at New York’s Madison Square Garden.

RACING

Action continues with full stands on the final day of the Cheltenham Festival.

Al Boum Photo claimed the feature on the final day of the Cheltenham Festival – the Gold Cup.

Paul Townend was aboard as the 8-year old made it back-to-back wins in the Cheltenham showpiece.

Santini was second, with Lost in Translation in third.

Willie Mullins has dominated the day – taking four wins from the first four races, and three of them under Townend

Burning Victory claimed the Triumph Hurdle.

11-to-2 favourite Saint Roi claimed the County Handicap Hurdle under jockey Barry Geraghty.

While Monkfish was a 5-to-1 winner of the Albert Barlett.

Townend will finish as champion jockey for the week https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/5racing.mp3

SOCCER

Irish striker Adam Rooney has left Salford City for National League side Solihull Moors.