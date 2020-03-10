RACING

Nicky Henderson and Henry De Bromhead have trained two grade-one winners apiece on the opening day of the Cheltenham Festival.

De Bromhead’s 9-to-4 shot Honeysuckle beat favourite Benie des Dieux into second to claim the Mares’ Hurdle.

Put The Kettle On was a 6-to-1 winner of the Arkle earlier in the afternoon.

Henderson trained 2-to-1 favourite Epatante to victory in the Champion Hurdle.

And also claimed success in the opening race of the day with Shishkin winning the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle.

The grade-3 Ultima Handicap Chase was won by 15-to-2 shot The Conditional

SOCCER

The Republic of Ireland will play their Euro 2020 playoff with Slovakia later this month behind closed doors.

Sport in Slovakia is on lockdown until three-days before the game in Bratislava, and the decision to play in an empty stadium came following a Slovak government directive.

More than half a dozen of the Slovak squad play in Italy which is in total lockdown until April 3rd.

Meanwhile, Ireland’s possible playoff final opponents Bosnia-Herzegovina have suspended ticket sales for their semi-final with Northern Ireland.

===

Wolves have requested that their Europa League trip to Olympiakos be postponed.

The Greek club’s owner Evangelos Marinakis has tested positive for coronavirus.

Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo says all games should be postponed and not be played behind closed doors.

Manchester United’s Europa League contest in Linz on Thursday will be played behind closed doors.

The Spanish and French leagues have both announced games will be played in empty stadiums.

But the Spanish players’ association have called for immediate cessation of all football.

Tottenham need to overturn a 1-nil first leg defecit away to R-B Leipzig in the Champions League last-16 tonight.

Atalanta will take a 4-1 lead into their second leg away to Valencia which will be played in an empty Mestalla.

====

Dundalk have completed the signing of Nigerian winger Nathan Oduwa.

A graduate of Tottenham’s academy, he’s also had loan spells at Rangers and Luton.

====

Three games survive in the EA Sports Cup first round tonight.

Non-league U-C-C United take on Cobh Ramblers

Bray Wanderers go to Wexford Youths, while Galway United host Athlone Town.

The meeting of Longford Town and Cockhill Celtic is off due to a waterlogged pitch.