The FAI say talks are ongoing with their Slovakian counterparts regarding this month’s Euro 2020 playoff in Bratislava.

As of today, the March 26 game is going ahead as planned but the Slovak FA admit it may need to be played behind closed doors.

Five cases of the coronavirus have been reported in Slovakia and all schools in Bratislava are currently closed.

2-thousand 2-hundred Irish fans are due to travel to the Slovak capital for the game.

====

Ireland rugby head coach Andy Farrell says he’d be open to their postponed Six Nations games being played in the autumn.

Saturday’s scheduled trip to France has been called off following instructions from French authorities.

No dates for the postoned games have been confirmed, but Hallowe’en is a likely destination for the game in Paris.

Wales’ Six Nations and under-20s games with Scotland will go ahead, but their women’s game is off as a member of the Scottish team has contracted COVID-19.

===

The UK Department of Culture, Media and Sport says there’s “no rationale” to postponing sporting events in Britain because of coronavirus.

It follows a meeting between senior government officials, sports bodies and broadcast partners.

The Cheltenham Festival gets underway as planned tomorrow, and Jockey Club regional director Ian Renton says they’re taking appropriate measures with the coronavirus in mind https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/CCC.mp3

The FAI have dispensed with pre-match handshakes for all games under their judisdiction.

The directive will remain in place until further notice.

====

Wednesday’s Champions League second leg meeting of P-S-G and Borussia Dortmund will be played behind closed doors.

Paris police confirmed that fans will no longer be allowed attend a game into which the Bundesliga side take a 2-1 first leg lead.

RUGBY

Joe Marler has been cited for interfering with the groin of Wales captain Alan Wyn Jones.

The incident occurred in the first half of England’s 33-30 win at Twickenham on Saturday, but was missed by officials at the time.

Marler will appear in front of a disciplinary committee in Dublin on Thursday.

Courtney Lawes has also been cited for a dangerous tackle on Jones.

SOCCER

Third place Leicester aim to win their first game in the top flight since January later when they host Aston Villa.

Dean Smith’s side would move out of the relegation zone with a victory.

Kick-off at the King Power is at 8.