SOCCER

Manchester United lead in the Manchester derby after an hour.

Anthony Martial got on the end of a Bruno Fernandes flick after 30 minutes to fires the Red Devils ahead.

City had the goal in the back of the net – but it was ruled out for offside.

Chelsea have tightened their grip on a place in the Premier League’s top four.

They thrashed Everton 4-nil to move five points clear of fifth placed Wolves.

UEFA have joined the Premier League in banning pre-match handshakes in their competitions until further notice.

It’s after recommendations from the World Health Organisation to minimise the potential transmission of coronavirus.

It means they’ll be no handshakes in the Champions League and Europa League matches being played next week.

GAELIC GAMES

Galway are into the knockout stages of the hurling league after an eight-point over Tipperary.

It ended in Pearse Stadium by 3-21 to 3-13.

The three goals from the Tribes cam in the second half and means they’ll now play Wexford next week.

Carlow will be playing hurling in Division 2 next year after losing the relegation play-off to Westmeath.

It ended in Mullingar on a scoreline of 1-17 to 2-08.

RUGBY

Scotland have made it back to back victories in rugby union’s Six Nations with a 28-17 victory against France at Murrayfield.

The defeat for the French who had a man sent off in the first half means they’re level on points with England in the table, while Ireland also could still win the Championship.

They have a game in hand, due to their fixture against Italy being postponed.