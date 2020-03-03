SOCCER

The Republic of Ireland have once again been drawn with Wales in the UEFA Nations League.

Stephen Kenny will be in charge when the competition gets underway in September.

Joining Ireland and Wales in Group 4 of League B will be Finland and Bulgaria.

The competition’s fixtures will be revealed later this evening.

McCarthy remains hopeful that Seamus Coleman could be fit for this month’s Euro 2020 playoff with Slovakia.

He’s waiting on the results of a scan on the Everton full-back’s injured quad.

=====

Premier League leaders Liverpool are in FA Cup fifth round action tonight, making the trip to Chelsea.

Newcastle are away to Championship leaders West Brom.

While Reading welcome Sheffield United to the Madejski.

====

The FAI have confirmed that Sligo’s SSE Airtricity Premier Division meeting with Waterford has been moved to Monday March 16th.

The game was postponed as a result of Storm Jorge.

That game will kick-off at 7.45, while Finn Harps’ game with Shelbourne has been re-arranged to the same night with an 8pm start.

This summer’s Olympic Games are expected to go ahead as planned, according to the International Olympic Committee.

They met with their executive board today to discuss concerns surrounding the coronavirus.

Japan’s Olympics Minister had raised the prospect of postponing the Games until later in the year.

But the IOC say they’re fully committed to the July 24th start date, but will continue to follow the World Health Organisation’s advice.

IOC President is Thomas Bach https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/ioc.mp3

RUGBY

England prop Mako Vunipola is in self-isolation because of coronavirus fears.

The move is a precaution after he recently flew back from Tonga via Hong Kong.

He’ll miss Saturday’s Six Nations match against Wales.

RACING

Trainer Henry de Bromhead has confirmed that the unbeaten Honeysuckle will go in the Mares Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival next week.

The Irish Champion Hurdle winner had also been entered in the Unibet Champion Hurdle.

De Bromhead says it was a “tough decision” between the races but he feels the six-year-old is “great form”.