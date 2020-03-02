RUGBY

Six Nations organisers say the tournament will go ahead as planned despite growing fears over the coronavirus.

Ireland’s meeting with Italy – originally scheduled for this Saturday – remains the only fixture to be postponed because of the outbreak.

Following a meeting in Paris today, tournament organisers say all other fixtures will proceed as normal.

However, they haven’t ruled out further schedule changes adding the caveat that governments may decide to call off games.

===

Despite the lack of a game this week, a 35-man Ireland squad has gathered in Abbotstown for a training camp.

It includes Leinster’s 20-year old lock Ryan Baird who scored a hat-trick on Friday night against Glasgow.

SOCCER

Megan Connolly’s been ruled out of Thursdays’ Euro 2021 qualifier with Greece.

An MRI has revealed that the Brighton midfielder suffered a shoulder injury in training and she’ll miss the game in Tallaght.

The FAI have confirmed that over five-thousand tickets have been sold for that game.

====

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says Dejan Lovren is not to blame for Saturday’s Premier League defeat to Watford.

The league leaders have lost just twice in 66 top flight games, with the Croatian centre-half starting both.

But speaking ahead of tomorrow night’s FA Cup trip to Chelsea, Klopp insists Lovren is an “outstanding” centre-half.

Joe Gomez is fit again having missed the defeat at Stamford Bridge, while James Milner is also likely to return.

====

Ronan Curtis can stake his claim for inclusion in the Republic of Ireland squad for the Euro 2020 playoff with Slovakia tonight.

His Portsmouth side entertain Arsenal in the fifth round of the FA Cup.

Arsenal went out of the Europa League at the hands of Olympiakos last week, and their manager Mikel Arteta has been helping his players respond in a positive manner https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/arteta-2.mp3

Kick-off at Fratton Park is at 7.45.

BOXING

It’s been confirmed that Anthony Joshua will defend his heavyweight world titles against Bulgaria’s Kubrat Pulev.

The fight will take place at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in June.

Promoter Eddie Hearn had previously said talks were underway for Joshua to face Tyson Fury.

But Deontay Wilder’s triggered a rematch clause with the WBC champion after losing their match in Las Vegas last month.

Racing

Gavin Brouder met Gordon Elliott for the first time at Leopardstown on Sunday and promptly went out and rode a winner for the County Meath trainer.

Elliott was full of praise for the Listowel jockey after 7/1 chance Gun Digger won the 2m5f handicap chase by two and three-parts of a length from the Tom Mullins-trained Scoir Mear.

The winning trainer said, “I’d never met Gavin until today and he had never ridden for me before. But he gave the horse a cheery old ride and impressed me. He’s good value for his 7lbs claim.”