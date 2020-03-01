SOCCER

Wolves have leapfrogged Tottenham Hotspur into sixth in the Premier League table.

That’s after they came from behind twice to beat Spurs 3-2 at the new White Hart Lane today.

The Republic of Ireland’s Matt Doherty scored and provided an assist in the win.

Dublin youngster Troy Parrott was introduced by José Mourinho in the 91st minute in his second league appearance for the club.

Elsewhere, it finished up 1-all between Manchester United and Everton at Goodison Park.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin capitalised on a David de Gea error to score in the 3rd minute.

Bruno Fernandes equalised though later on in the first-half with a cracking strike from play from outside the box.

Calvert-Lewin then thought he had gotten an injury time winner but it was ruled out by VAR.

Carlo Ancelotti was unhappy with the decision and voiced his opinion to the referee while picking up a red card.

United stay fifth in the table with the point.

Meanwhile there’s 20 minutes gone between Aston Villa and Manchester City in the League Cup final at Wembley.

City lead 1-nil thnaks to a Sergio Aguero goal.

Pep Guardiola’s side are aiming to win the competition for a 3rd consecutive year while this would be Villa’s first major tropy in 24 years.

GAELIC GAMES



Mayo look to be on their way to relegation from Divison One of the Allianz National Football League.

They were beaten by a point by Kerry at MacHale Park in Castlebar where it finished up 1-14 to 1-13.

Sean O’Shea scored the goal for the Kingdom early on in the first half.

Mayo manager James Horan says they’re in a transitionary time.

Elewhere, Donegal beat Monaghan 2-12 to 8 points in Ballyshannon.

Caolan Ward and Hugh McFadden both found the back of the net for the hosts.

In Navan then Galway beat Meath 1-14 to 1-12 at Páirc Tailteann to confirm the Royals relegation.

Ronan Steede scored the goal for the Tribesmen.

Kildare beat Laois 15 points to 10 earlier on in their Division Two tie at O’Moore Park.

In Division One Group B of the Hurling League Clare have beaten Dublin 27 points to 1-15 in Cusack Park.

Eddie Brennan’s Laois have been beaten by Kilkenny and his old manager Brian Cody 3-22 to 1-19 while Wexford have beaten Carlow 2-29 to 1-11.

In Group A holders Limerick saw off Westmeath 1-24 to 18 points to 6 at the LIT Gaelic Grounds, Galway beat Cork 2-18 to 1-16 and Tipperary beat Waterford 24 points to 2-16 in Thurles.

GOLF



English golfer Tommy Fleetwood tops the leaderboard on the final day of The Honda Classic in Florida where action has gotten underway.

Fleetwood has a one stroke advantage over his nearest rival, American Brendan Steele, as he goes in search of his first-ever PGA Tour event win.

Open champion Shane Lowry has just gotten his final round underway from 1-over in a tie for 24th.