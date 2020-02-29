SOCCER

Today in the Premier League an 85th minute equaliser from Marcos Alonso rescued a point for Chelsea against Bournemout at the Vitality where they drew 2-2.

It was Alonso’s second goal of the day while Jefferson Lerma and Joshua King found the back of the net for the hosts.

West Ham meanwhile beat Southampton 3-1 at the London Stadium where the Republic of Ireland’s Michael Obafemi opened the scoring for the Saints.

And at St. James’ Park, it finished up scoreless between Newcastle and Burnley.

At lunchtime, Crystal Palace beat rivals Brighton 1-nil at the Amex thanks to a Jordan Ayew goal in the 70th minute.

The result means Roy Hodgson’s side are now 11 points from the relegation zone and look to be safe while the Seaguls have gone 8 league games without a win.

In the evening game, Liverpool can set an all-time English top flight record for consecutive wins with a victory over Watford at Vicarage Road where kick-off is at half-5.

The Reds are aiming for their 19th league win in a row while their opponents have gone five top flight games without a victory.

***

In the SkyBet EFL Championship Wigan are 1-nil up against West Brom at the Hawthorns where it’s approaching full-time.

If the result remains this way, the Baggies would have just a single point advantage over Leeds at the top of the table after they beat struggling Hull 4-nil earlier on.

***

Here at home, Shamrock Rovers II and Galway United played out a 1-all draw in their SSE Airtricity First Division season clash at Tallaght Stadium.

Brandon Kavanagh scored for the hosts in the 69th minute before Conor Barry equalised with 86 minutes on the clock.

GAELIC GAMES

In Division One of the Allianz National Football League Tyrone host Dublin in Omagh at 7.15 this evening in a repeat of the 2018 All-Ireland final.

A win for the Dubs would see them leapfrog Galway at the top of the table, at least until they play tomorrow, while defeat for Tyrone would leave them fighting a relegation battle with two games left to play.

Meanwhile, this Division Two clash between neighbours Laois and Kildare in Portlaoise has been postoned due to poor weather conditions.

RUGBY

Action has just gotten underway between Munster and the Scarlets in their Guinness PRO14 game at Thomond Park.

Johann van Graan’s, who are second in Conference B, are looking for their third consecutive win in the tournament.

GOLF

Shane Lowry is three shots off the lead heading into today’s third round at The Honda Classic.

The Offaly man will tee off from two-under-par just after 6pm Irish time.

Brendan Steele holds a one-shot lead over the field at five-under.