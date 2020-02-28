GOLF

Rory McIlroy has confirmed he will play at this year’s Dubai Duty Free Irish Open at Mount Juliet.

The world number-1 controversially opted to skip last year’s tournament at Lahinch.

This year’s Irish Open will be played on the last weekend in May having been played in early July the past three years.

Shane Lowry is 2-under par with four to play of his second round at the Honda Classic.

He’s two shots off course leader Lee Westwood.

Padraig Harrington tees off from 2-over just after 6pm

GAELIC GAMES

The 40th President of the GAA will be named tonight, with Congress getting underway at Croke Park.

Armagh’s Jarlath Burns and former New York chairman Larry McCarthy are the frontrunners to succeed John Horan.

Delegates are also hopeful of voting on several motions tonight as they aim for a Saturday afternoon conclusion to Congress.

SOCCER

Tallaght Stadium is heading for a sell-out for tonight’s SSE Airtricity Premier Division meeting of Shamrock Rovers and Dundalk.

Both sides have won each of their first three games this season.

Elsewhere, Bohemians seek a third win on the spin when they travel to Derry

Shelbourne entertain Dublin rivals St. Pat’s.

And pointless Cork City play Finn Harps.

Athlone finally open their First Division account when they host Cabinteely tonight.

Bray play Wexford, Drogheda face Longford, and UCD take on Cobh.

Leicester are seeking a first Premier League win in four games tonight.

Bottom side Norwich play host to Brendan Rodgers’ side.

RUGBY

Leinster will look to protect their one-hundred per cent record for the season this evening.

Leo Cullen’s side welcome Glasgow to the RDS in the Pro 14.

Chris Farrell returns from Ireland duty to take his place at outside centre for Munster’s meeting with the Scarlets tomorrow.

Academy back-row Jack O’Sullivan keeps his place at number-8.

Ultane Dillane’s been named in the Connacht second row for Sunday’s game away to the Southern Kings.

Dave Heffernan has been named on the bench.

RACING

Tomorrow’s planned meeting at Navan has been called-off as a result of Storm Jorge (pr: Hor-hay).

Horse Racing Ireland say the severe winds forecast for the County Meath course have informed their decision.

Ruby Walsh has hailed the “freakish enthusiasm” of Un De Sceaux upon the 12-year old’s retirement.

Walsh was on board for fifteen of Un De Sceaux’s 23 career wins, including victory in the 2017 Ryanair Chase at Cheltenham.

A ligament injury has ended the 10-time Grade One-winner’s career.