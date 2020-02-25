RUGBY

Cian Healy has been ruled out of Ireland’s final two games of the Six Nations.

The Leinster prop suffered a hip injury in Sunday’s defeat to England at Twickenham.

The Ireland women’s side will be without Lindsay Peat for their remaining games with Italy and France.

The experienced prop was stretchered off with an ankle injury in last weekend’s loss to their English counterparts.

Munster out-half Joey Carbery could miss the rest of the season.

He’s undergone elective surgery on his ankle following consultation with a specialist this week.

Carbery originally injured the ankle in Ireland’s World Cup warm-up win over Italy in August.

The 24-year old was already sidelined until April with a wrist injury.

Ulster head coach Dan McFarland is looking forward to adding Alby Mathewson’s experience and leadership skills to his squad.

The former Munster scrum-half will join Ulster on a one-year contract from July.

SOCCER

There’s a repeat of the 2012 final in the Champions League last-16 tonight.

Chelsea welcome Bayern Munich to Stamford Bridge for the first leg of their knockout tie.

Frank Lampard wants his side to channel the attitude they showed in last weekend’s win over Tottenham https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/17sport-5.mp3

Elsewhere, Barcelona have made the trip to Southern Italy to face Napoli.

Both of tonight’s games kick-off at 8.

GOLF

The Open Championship will return to Royal Troon in 2023, exactly 100 years after the tournament was first staged in Ayrshire.

It will be the 10th time the venue has hosted the major and the first since Henrik Stenson lifted the Claret Jug in 2016.

It will be held between July the 19th and July the 23rd 2023.