RUGBY

Minister for Health Simon Harris says Ireland’s Six Nations meeting with Italy at the Aviva may be a concern due to fears over the coronavirus.

More than 100 cases of the virus have been confirmed in Italy, with several sporting events postponed in the north of the country.

The Pro 14 have postponed Ulster’s trip to Benetton as well as Ospreys game away to Zebre.

Minister Harris has expressed concerns over large gatherings of people where the virus is concerned.

====

Jonathan Sexton can bounce back from yesterday’s horror show against England according to Leinster assistant coach Felipe Contepomi.

A handling error led to the first of England’s tries, while Sexton’s kicking off the tee was wayward.

But Contepomi says Sexton is more than able to find form again https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/contepomi.mp3

Jack Conan is poised to make his return from injury for Leinster in their Pro 14 trip to South Africa next month.

The number-8 suffered a broken foot before Ireland’s World Cup meeting with Japan in October.

Conan has returned to training with his province but won’t be involved in Friday’s game with Glasgow.

SOCCER

Shamrock Rovers have completed the signing of striker Rory Gaffney from Salford.

Rovers are away to Waterford tonight in the SSE Airtricity Premier Division.

Elsewhere, champions Dundalk host troubled Cork City.

And Bohemians welcome Sligo to Dalymount.

Finn Harps’ meeting with Shelbourne, and St. Pat’s game with Derry have both fallen victim to the weather.

====

Liverpool can achieve a record-equalling 18 Premier League wins in a row this evening.

The runaway leaders are at home to a West Ham side who are a point from safety at the other end of the table.

Kick-off at Anfield is at 8.

CYCLING

Sam Bennett says he’s happy despite being pipped to the line on stage 2 of the UAE Tour.

The mountain finish was won by Caleb Ewan with the Carrick-on-Suir sprinter just behind.

Bennett is second on general classification, and just 12-seconds behind Ewan.